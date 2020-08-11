Jacqueline Fernandez
Photo credit: Cosmopolitan India

Birthday girl Jacqueline Fernandez ‘terribly missing’ her family

By IANS

Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is spending her birthday on Tuesday here all alone, and she sure is missing her family.

“This year there are no celebratory birthday plans, I will just virtually connect with all my loved ones through the day. I’m terribly missing my family back home so spending quality time with them would be the best thing for me,” she said.

“But given the situation we are all in now, we will make do with video calls. Hopefully, will be able to hug my parents and siblings super soon,” she added.

Over the years, the Bollywood beauty has been part of hit films like “Murder 2”, “Kick” and “Judwaa 2”. She had also made her small screen debut as a judge for the ninth season of dance-based show “Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa”.

The actress often uses her Instagram account to spread positivity among her 44 million followers.

You might also like
Entertainment

Locked and hitched: Star couples who got married amid lockdown

Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Sister Mitu, ex-manager Shruti to be questioned by ED

Entertainment

Odia actress Tamanna shines in Telugu movie industry

Entertainment

Sushant’s feet twisted below ankle as if broken: Subramanian Swamy

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7