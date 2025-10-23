Bill Gates says ‘Jai Shri Krishna’ as he makes appearance in Smriti Irani’s ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ promo video

Advertisement

Mumbai: Bill Gates, founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and former CEO of Microsoft, will be seen making a special appearance in one of the upcoming episodes of Smriti Irani-starrer ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’.

On Thursday, the makers shared a promo video of the episode, leaving fans amazed.

In the video, Bill Gates could be seen greeting Smriti Irani’s iconic character Tulsi with a warm “Jai Shri Krishna” over a virtual call.

Sharing the promo, the team of StarPlus on Instagram wrote, “Iss baar #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ki kahaani ke beech, ek naya rishta jud raha hai — sehat ka, samvedna ka, aur badlaav ka.

Aur iss kahani mein jude hain duniya ke sabse bade changemaker — Bill Gates, ek soch ke saath: har maa aur har bachcha rahe surakshit aur swasth. Do alag duniyaan, ek hi maqsad ke saath — maa aur bachche ki sehat, har ghar tak pahunchani hai.Mr Bill Gates aur humari Tulsi ke iss vishay par vichaar jaanne ke liye dekhiye, #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi,

aaj raat 10:30 baje, sirf #StarPlus aur #Hotstar par.”

Smriti Irani as Tulsi welcomed Bill Gates with “Jai Shri Krishna”, to which the billionaire philanthropist replied, “Namaste Tulsi ji, Jai Shri Krishna.”

Smriti is then heard saying, “Bahut acha laga yeh jaanke ki aap seedha America se mere parivaar se jud rahe hai. Aap ka hum sab besabri se intezaar kar rahe hain (It feels wonderful to know that you are connecting directly with my family all the way from America. We are all eagerly waiting for you).” To which, the Microsoft co-founded responds, “Thank you Tulsi ji.”

To this, the Microsoft co-founder warmly replied, “Thank you, Tulsi ji.”

With the teaser out, fans are buzzing with excitement over the unexpected collaboration between the tech icon and the hit Indian drama.

The first episode of this iconic show’s second season aired on July 29, 2025, leaving fans emotional as it transported them to early 2000s. Social media has been flooded with daily updates, fan theories, and nostalgic throwbacks from the world of Shanti Niketan since then.

On reprising her iconic character, Smriti, earlier in a press note, said, “Returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped my own life. It gave me more than commercial success; it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation.”

“In the 25 years since, I’ve straddled two powerful platforms–media and public policy–each with its own impact, each demanding a different kind of commitment. Today, I stand at a crossroads where experience meets emotion and creativity meets conviction. I return not just as an actor but as someone who believes in the power of storytelling to spark change, preserve culture, and build empathy. In contributing to this next chapter, I hope to honour the legacy of Kyunki–and help shape a future where India’s creative industries aren’t just celebrated, but truly empowered,” she added.

The show, which began airing in 2000, quickly became a household name. It ran for eight long years and ruled the TRP charts for most of the time.

Created by Ektaa Kapoor and produced under her banner, Balaji Telefilms, the show was a major hit with viewers and played a big part in shaping Indian TV dramas.

