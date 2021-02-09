Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has set the temperature soaring with her various bikini photos from her Maldives vacation. The fans are loving her vacation pictures.

On Tuesday the actress shared a stunning Instagram picture in a hot pink bikini, posing with best friends Anushka and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

“Heal, learn, grow, love,” Alia wrote as the caption. The actress looks hot in those photos.

The actress is currently vacationing in the Maldives with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, close friend and actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and her sister Anushka Ranjan Kapoor.

Alia also shared some of her vacation pics in Maldives in which she is seen posing in a multicoloured swimsuit while she sat on a beautiful beach and was playing with water and striking poses for pictures. Sharing the photos Alia wrote, “Blue seas and a pisces.”

Alia’s upcoming projects include Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, a film reportedly revolving around the life of a brothel owner and matriarch.

She is also a part of SS Rajamouli’s “RRR”, co-starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. Her other big upcoming release is Ayan Mukerji’s “Brahmastra”, where Alia shares screen space with rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

(with inputs from IANS)