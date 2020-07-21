Bijay Mohanty’s Mother Knows The Demise Of Son From TV, Thinks He Still Acting

Bhubaneswar: The untimely death of veteran Odia actor Bijay Mohanty has saddened thousands of his fans, followers and well-wishers who were praying for his speedy recovery and never expected that he would leave the world so soon as they say, “Life and death are not in our hands.”

Mohanty breathed his last at around 8.30 PM last evening at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar while undergoing treatment of heart related ailments. His death news spread like wildfire with the regional media especially the TV channels telecasting the news live for several hours.

This apart, from Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan all eminent persons and Ollywood actors to general public took to the social media to express their grief over the death of Mohanty.

The actor who, was born in Kendrapara district in 1950, started his acting career during his school days while studying in M.K.C High School in Baripada and had a successful career of four decades in Odia film industry. He also acted in several Bengali movies.

As eminent philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “It is not length of life, but depth of life,” Bijay has won hearts of his innumerable fans and co-workers through his versatile acting skills.

Bijay’s mother Santilata Mohanty knew about his death from TV. However, she was thinking that her son was still acting.

Santilata, who is affected with age-related sickness, is staying with her younger son Ajay at Remuna in Balasore district.

According to Ajay’s wife, Santilata knows nothing but boasts of saying that her son (Bijay) has acted in several films. Besides, she says that her sister-in-law (Bijay’s wife) is also in the Ollywood industry.

What was more heart-wrenching was that though Bijay has been already laid to rest, Santilata, is still thinking that Bijay is playing the role of a deceased person.

Bijay’s sister-in-law says that the actor had gone to meet them five months ago. “All of us had last seen him in a Hyderabad-based Hospital where he was admitted before he was shifted to Bhubaneswar,” she said.

“With the death of my brother-in-law, who was the senior member of house, it is a irreparable loss to our family,” she added.