Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Watch: तकदीर बदलते देर नहीं लगती, Bihar Boy Amarjeet Jaikar proves this in real terms

Entertainment
By Himanshu 0
Bihar Boy Amarjeet Jaikar
Photo: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood music director Himesh Reshammiya, who has a number of super hit songs to his credit has introduced another newbie to the world of music. He offered the youngster to lend voice to one of his best compositions ‘Teri Asshhiqui Ne Maara 2.0’ and the greenhorn came up like a pro. His rendition of the song in the studio version was so appealing that the Instagram video has so far garnered a huge 153,172 likes. Amarjit Jayakar, the new singer has won heart of the netizens with the perfect and soulful rendition of the sensational track by the top Bollywood music director.

Himesh took to Twitter and intimated that he has found the game of a singer on Indian Idol and he is very happy to launch him with his composed sensational track ‘Teri Asshhiqui Ne Maara 2.0’ from the mega blockbuster hit album ‘Himesh Ke Dil Se’. Lyrics of the song is by Shabbir Ahmed. Posting the track on Instagram Himesh also said that the full track will be out soon on YouTube channel of himeshreshammiyamelodies. He also did not forget to ask people to give their love to it.

Himesh captioned the Instagram post as: “Found this gem of a singer @iamamarjeetjaikar on Indian idol and v happy to launch him with this sensational track teri asshhiqui ne maara 2.0 From the mega blockbuster hit album Himesh ke dil se composed by me with lyrics by @shabbir_ahmed9 , here is a glimpse of the track full track will be out soon on YouTube channel of himeshreshammiyamelodies, give it all your love.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh)

Take a look

Tourists flock to Theppakadu after Oscar for ‘The Elephant…

‘Gaslight’ trailer: Sara Ali Khan plays a specially-abled…

Reportedly, Amarjit Jayakar is from Samatipur, Bihar. He overnight became popular. Earlier he became hit on social media by dint of which he got a chance to reach the stage of ‘Indian Idol’. He paid tribute to late actor Satish Kaushik by singing ‘Chitthi Na Koi Sandesh’ on the show. And, later Himesh Reshammiya offered him a chance to sing the hit song.

Watch the song here:

Himanshu 4253 news

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like
Entertainment

Speechless ‘Naatu Naatu’ singers have their fanboy moment with Rihanna

Entertainment

Halle Bailey sings her heart out in ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer: Watch

Entertainment

Oscars 2023: ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Best Original Song award

Entertainment

Oscars 2023: Introduced by Deepika Padukone, ‘Naatu Naatu’ rocks Oscars night

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7