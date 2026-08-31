Bigg Boss Bangla 3 marks its return after 10 years
Bigg Boss Bangla has marked its return after 10 years with its third season coming on Television and premiering on Star Jalsha and JioHotstar
Kolkata: Bigg Boss Bangla has marked its return after 10 years with its third season coming on Television and premiering on Star Jalsha and JioHotstar.
This show is hosted by Former Indian Cricket Team captain Sourav Ganguly. This show features actors, singers, a former footballer, entrepreneurs and social media personalities.
The first show of the season that was premiered yesterday has revealed its 15 contestants with glimpse of their personality and the reason for joining the show. The diversity in this season’s lineup gives a mix of entertainment, competition and drama to the show.
Previously Bigg Boss Bangla was hosted by Mithun Chakraborty and Jeet in the year 2013 and 2016 respectively.
Contestants:
- Monami Ghosh: Actress and dancer
- Bharat Kaul: Television and film actor
- Durnibar Saha: playback singer
- Sohini Pal: Daughter of late Bengali actor Tapas Pal
- Niranjan Mondal (Laughtersane): Content creator and YouTuber
- Nandini Roy: Actress
- Dipendu Biswas: Former professional footballer
- Tanushree Roy Das: Online sari entrepreneur
- Anindya Sengupta: Actor
- Sayak: Social media influencer
- Jayita: Instagram influencer
- Sean Banerjee: Actor
- Alexandra Taylor: Model/actress
- Srijla Guha: Actress
- Jhilam Gupta / Sonamoni Saha: Actress
Show’s regular episodes are scheduled to air at 9:30 PM on Star Jalsha, with streaming also available on JioHotstar.