Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh calls breakup with Karan Wahi a ‘blessing in disguise’

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Mumbai: Actor Uditi Singh, who is currently seen as a contestant on ‘Bigg Boss 20’, has opened up about her past relationship with actor Karan Wahi, revealing how their breakup changed her life and career.

During a conversation with fellow contestant Scout, Uditi called the separation a “blessing in disguise” and spoke about the differences that led to their relationship ending.

In the latest episode, Uditi spoke about her relationship with Karan and recalled how their differences became more noticeable during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking about how the breakup changed her life, Uditi told Scout, “Mere liye the breakup was really a blessing in disguise. Kyuki meri puri career, meri puri life, sab kuch badal gaya (Because my whole career and my life changed after that).”

She also recalled how adopting a pet during the lockdown led to disagreements between them. According to Uditi, their different habits and approaches towards cleanliness often resulted in arguments.

Recalling how her former partner would discourage her, Uditi said, “Humne lockdown mein na saath mein pet liya, a golden retreiver. Usko leke bohot ladaiyaan start hui. Covid bhi tah toh safai ka hum dono ka bada woh tha… Mere tareeke alag safai ke, uske alag.”

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“Phir woh thoda dominant bhi tha usme… apko nahi aata. Kyuki age gap tha toh har cheez mereko ye bolte thhe ki, ‘Aap nahi kar payoge,’ and ‘Aapko nahi aata!’ Partner hi demotivate kar raha hai. Stars nahi milte toh har baat pe ladaai hota hai,” she said.

In an earlier episode, Uditi had recalled how the two first met through Instagram. She had sent Karan a direct message asking about a restaurant in London, following which they decided to meet. Karan was in London for three days, and the two spent time shopping and talking with his friends.

Their friendship eventually turned into a relationship after two months. Karan and Uditi were reportedly in a relationship for more than two years before parting ways in 2022.

Karan Wahi is currently competing in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’. He is known for his roles in television shows such as ‘Remix’, ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. He also appeared as a guest on ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

(Source: ANI)

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