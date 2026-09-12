Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh breaks down talking about ex Karan Wahi, says she won’t mind if he enters the house

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Mumbai: Actor Uditi Singh, who is currently seen as a contestant on ‘Bigg Boss 20,’ broke down while talking about her past relationship with actor Karan Wahi inside the house. The actor also said that she has moved on from the relationship and would not mind if Wahi entered the reality show.

Before entering the show, there was speculation that Uditi could enter the house with Karan, who was reportedly her former boyfriend. However, Uditi entered the show alone.

In a recent episode, Uditi was seen talking to fellow contestants Qazi Touqeer, Mahhi Vij and Aman Gandhi when the topic of her past relationship came up. While she did not take Karan’s name, she said his presence in the house would not affect her.

Uditi said that she has moved on from the relationship and would treat him like any other contestant if he entered the show.

“Wo saath bhi aa jata to mere liye any other contestant type hi hota. There are so many people here jinse mai baat nahi karti (Even if he had come along, he would have been just like any other contestant to me. There are so many people here whom I don’t talk to). Itna koi chakkar nahi hai mujhe, maine kabka move on kar liya hai. It’s been so long I have moved on (There is no such issue for me; I moved on a long time ago. It’s been so long, I have moved on),” she said.

Uditi then opened up about how their relationship began. She revealed that she had sent him a direct message on Instagram about a restaurant in London. The two later decided to meet when Karan was in London for three days. They went shopping with his friends and continued talking after that.

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According to Uditi, they started dating after around two months. During the COVID-19 lockdown, she moved to India and was looking for a job at an MNC while staying closer to Karan.

She also recalled that the two were serious about their future and had even spoken about marriage. Talking about that phase, Uditi said, “We were quite serious about dating and then marriage. Shaadi waala chakkar tha (It was about the issue of marriage).”

Uditi became emotional while recalling the breakup, with Mahhi and other contestants seen comforting her.

Karan and Uditi were reportedly in a relationship for more than two years before they parted ways in 2022.

Karan is currently competing in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.’ He is known for shows including ‘Remix,’ ‘Dill Mill Gaye,’ ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge,’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.’ He also appeared as a guest on ‘Bigg Boss 13.’

(Source: ANI)