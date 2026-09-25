‘Bigg Boss 20’: Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti threatens Qazi, netizens call her remarks “unacceptable”

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Mumbai: Manoj Tiwari’s daughter Rhiti Tiwari has found herself at the centre of backlash on ‘Bigg Boss 20’ after her recent argument with fellow contestants Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh.

Her remarks during a task have also led some viewers to call for Salman Khan to question her during the upcoming ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode.

In the latest episode, the contestants took part in a task where two teams had to diss each other. Rhiti faced Uditi Singh in a diss battle. However, after Uditi refused to perform, Qazi Touqeer stepped in on her behalf.

During the task, Rhiti used abusive language against Uditi and Qazi, with some of her remarks being muted on the show. The incident soon turned into an argument between the three contestants.

Several viewers slammed Rhiti for her choice of words. However, she appeared to stand by her remarks, saying that she used the words because they rhymed better and calling them “slang”.

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During another task, Rhiti was also seen threatening Qazi. She said, “Agar mere baap aapko yeh sab karte hue dekh lete toh aapko malum nahi hai aapka kya halat hota (If my father had seen you doing all this, you have no idea what would have happened to you).”

The remark led to further criticism online, with some viewers calling on host Salman Khan to address the matter during ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. One viewer wrote, “Only Dolly Bindra can fix her now.” Another commented, “How dare she threaten someone on national television?” Another user tagged Salman Khan and wrote, “Only you can handle her and show this nepo kid her place.” A viewer also called Rhiti’s remarks against Uditi and Qazi “unacceptable” and wrote, “Throw her out.”

Rhiti’s father, actor and politician Manoj Tiwari, was also a contestant on ‘Bigg Boss 4’. His stint on the reality show saw him involved in arguments with fellow contestants, including Shweta Tiwari and Ashmit Patel.

Manoj Tiwari was eventually evicted from the show after being nominated alongside Ashmit Patel. Shweta Tiwari eventually won ‘Bigg Boss 4’.

(ANI)