Bigg Boss 16: Tanzanian Internet sensation Kili Paul to enter Salman Khan’s show

The 16th season of Indian television’s most favorite and controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ has begun. The grand premiere of Salman Khan’s show took place on Saturday, October 1. The show is already hitting the headlines for various events. The makers of the show are constantly adding new twists to the season to make it more interesting.

Now, the sources have revealed that Tanzanian Internet sensation Kili Paul has also been roped in to enter the reality show. A new promo of Bigg Boss 16 that has surfaced online shows Kili entering the Bigg Boss house.

Sources close to the show claim that Kili, who is popular for lip-syncing and dancing to Bollywood songs, will enter the house with a special purpose. He will come in to perform a special task. It is being told that Kili Paul will be accompanied by contestants Abdu Rozik and MC Stan.

All the contestants of the house are very happy to see Kili and are also dancing with him to Salman Khan’s songs.

According to the reports, the influencer will have a surprise entry in the show and will be seen performing the task with the contestants. Whether he survives the show or not, his presence is definitely going to change the atmosphere of the show.

Apart from that, it is also heard that the channel is planning to include Kili for the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.