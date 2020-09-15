Bhubaneswar: The most awaited reality show, BIGG BOSS-14 is going to be premiered on the Colors channel from the 3rd of October, Saturday at 9 pm as declared by Salman Khan, the host of the show in a new promo.

The actor is seen to be breaking as many as four chains one after the other freeing his limbs and also removing a face mask declares the show to be the solution to all the problems of the year 2020.

He stated that “Ab Scene Paltega” which can be expected to be the tag- line of the show this year. The show this year is to be sponsored by Mobile Premier League (MPL) and powered by Dabur Rakshak and Tresemme India.

As per reports, Bigg Boss 14 is expected to allow the winners of luxury budget tasks to do things that they couldn’t do in the outside world following the pandemic situation, such as shopping, watching movies in theaters or eating outside at restaurants or hotels etc.

The contestants are to be kept in quarantine before entering the house.

Though the list of contestants are not yet confirmed but the most expected names of housemates this year includes: Jamin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Karan Patel, Eijaz Khan, Sara Gurpal, Neha Sharma, Pavitra Punia and Naina Singh. The Tik tok star Mr. Faisu is also expected to be among the contestants.

As revealed by some sources, Sidharth Shukla might be seen hosting the show along with Salman Khan or might even be entering the house with Shehnaaz Kaur Gill as special guests.