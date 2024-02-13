‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia confirm breakup, say “There is a shelf life for everything”

In recent news, Indian Television actors Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have officially announced their break up after dating for two years. Buzz has it that the couple had parted ways about five months back.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia confirmed about their split to Bombay Times. Talking to the national daily, Pavitra Punia said, “There is a shelf life for everything, nothing is permanent. In relationships too, there can be a shelf life. Eijaz and I parted ways few months ago and I will always wish him well. I respect him a lot, but the relationship did not last.”

Reacting to the news, Eijaz Khan also said, “I hope Pavitra finds the love and success she deserves. She will always be a part of my duas.”

It is noteworthy mentioning that the couple had announced their engagement back in October 22. Khan had taken to his official Instagram handle to share the news of their engagement. Along with a set of mushy pictures, he wrote, “Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time, it is never gonna be. I promise you my best. Will you marry me? She said yes.” On the same occasion, Pavitra Punia had also dropped a sweet comment on the post. She had written, “May the lord protect us from evil eye. Let there be love, love, and love.”

Eijaz and Punia had found love on the sets of “Bigg Boss 14.” Interestingly, the duo shared a love-hate relationship while they were on the show. While on the show, they had intense fights, and cute romantic moments as well.

On the work front, Eijaz Khan was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer “Jawan.” On the other hand, Pavitra Punia was last seen in the TV show “Naagmani.”