Rashami Desai
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami fans never felt Arhaan was her type

By IANS

Mumbai: Some fans and wellwishers of Rashami Desai are happy as she has realised housemate Arhaan Khan is not her type on “Bigg Boss” season 13.

” #RashamiDesai REVEALS Arhaan Khan is NOT her type.happy for u @ImR ashamiDesai at last u heard what I said long back to you..remember I am your brother and I can’t c u in any trouble God Bless. #BigBoss13 #Arhaa nKhan you selfish man stay away from her now or I fuck your happiness,a tweeted a user named @waahhiidalikhan.

It seems some friends had always warned her against him.

“I just can’t forget that night when u bought him to our ann iversary party . I told u very same night he is not the right man for u . To day I thank God u understood what I mean ,” added @waahhiidalikhan.

