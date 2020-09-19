arshi khan shut up kangana ranaut
Bigg Boss 11 fame Arshi Khan asks Kangana Ranaut to Shut up ! Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 11 fame Arshi Khan has asked Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to shut up. Taking to Instagram Arshi even asked the ‘Queen’ actress whether she knows ‘F’ of feminism.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is making headlines these days for her statements on nepotism and drugs mafia in the film industry as well as some other artists.

Telling about Kangana Ranaut on her official Instagram handle Arshi said, “Kangana Ranaut! I supported you before but not anymore! You accuse bollywoo. Kangana Ranaut! I supported you before but not anymore! You accuse bollywood mafia of killing Sushant by calling him a flop actor but you do the exact thing to good actresses when you can’t handle their views. You want all of India to agree with you and think like you while you can’t digest another artists’ opinion. You say you taught India feminism. The fact is you don’t give a fu*k about feminism! Shame on you.”

