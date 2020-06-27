Mumbai: The debate continues on all the questions related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who committed suicide by hanging himself. The removal of big banners from many films is also considered as a reason for his depression.

In such a situation, Sushant Singh was a special friend of Rajput and filmmaker Sandeep Singh said while talking to ABP News, “It is being told that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from 6-7 films, which he was in depression. But people do not know that Sushant himself gave up 30-40 films in his career. As an actor you get many films, so many films have to be left, which is a common thing in Bollywood. ”

Sandeep said that the fact that Sushant is not getting work in big films with big people is also wrong. He says that if that were the case, he would not have had the opportunity to work with two films with Aditya Chopra, big directors like Karan Johar, Nitesh Tiwari, and big producers like Sajid Nadiadwala, and in such a situation, he was ignored in Bollywood Was going, would be wrong.

Sandeep said that nepotism (brother-nephew) and favoritism (favoritism) is everywhere, in every field and it is successful to compete with it, to come above it. Sandeep Singh said that all kinds of speculations being made about Sushant’s death are meaningless and people should wait for the police investigation to end. He said that the people who are talking about Sushant Singh Rajput in various ways, in fact people are speaking all of them, not in anger, but being emotional, but at this time it is not right to raise fingers on anyone.

Recently, actor Shekhar Suman said while talking to ABP News that the death of Sushant Singh Rajput could also be a conspiracy and there should be a CBI inquiry. On the question related to this, Sandeep said that Shekhar Suman’s phone was also received by him and he expressed great regret over Sushant’s death. Sandeep said, “Whatever Shekhar Suman said, let him know why he said this. Everyone is saying something, in such a situation, Shekhar Suman should also be considered.”

Sandeep Singh is also a close friend of Sushant’s girlfriend Ankita Lokhande along with Sushant since the days of the serial. Talking to ABP News, he said, “Ankita had a different kind of relationship with ex-girlfriend Ankita, Ankita had a different sense of belonging to him.

After Sushant’s death, I had never seen Ankita in the same way. Ankita was not only Sushant’s girlfriend, but also a good friend and family friend. If Ankita and Sushant had a successful relationship, it probably wouldn’t have happened to Sushant.”