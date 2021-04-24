Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14″ Contestant Rakhi Sawant who always makes it to lime light by her unique style and appearance has again showed her unique way to go out during the covid-19 and maintain proper safety.

Rakhi shared a video on her Instagram handle where she is seen shopping for vegetables dressed in a PPE suit as “PPE” or the “Personal Protective Equipment” works as a shield against various contagious infections and pairing it with mask and gloves to make sure her whole body is covered.

Rakhi wrote alongside the video that “Guys please be safe, wear PPT kit and go wherever you want to go but better”. which she posted on Friday.

On Work front the actress recently started work on her upcoming web series called “Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn”, directed by Marukh Mirza.