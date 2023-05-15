Big B takes bike ride with stranger to reach set on time

Mumbai: Ditching the luxury of his expensive cars, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a lift from a stranger, whom he fondly called his “ride buddy”, to reach his work location on time.

Amitabh took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself riding pillion as an elderly gentleman can be seen riding a Harley Davidson.

“Thank you for the ride buddy .. don’t know you .. but you obliged and got me on time to location of work .. faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams .. thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T – shirt owner,” he wrote as the caption.

On the film front, Amitabh will be seen in Project K, which also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin.

He will also be seen in the courtroom drama ‘Section 84’ by Ribhu Dasgupta.