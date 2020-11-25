amitabh bachchan shoots with family
Pic Credit: twitter/@SrBachchan

Big B Shoots With Wife Jaya, Daughter Shweta

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan has shared several candid shots of shooting with wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta, saying that working together with his family brings a sense of camaraderie.

Big B has captured the moments from the shoot on his social media. In the pictures, the trio looks elegant in ethnic wear. The pictures also give a glimpse of the precautions they are taking on set amid the ongoing pandemic.

In one image, Big B is seen in a yellow kurta and beige turban, smiling for the camera as he captures Jaya, who is in a dark pink sari, and Shweta in a beige sari. In another image, he is seen in a white kurta, and Jaya in a green sari while Shweta is seen in a cream coloured suit. They are seen wearing masks during breaks.

Pic Credit: wionews

Big B wrote on Twitter was: “family at work.”

“The family works together .. and there is a sense of togetherness and camaraderie .. and sharing and suggesting and .. well just being there ..… in the thoughts of those  .. that suffer from pain and loss … but work goes on and in the interim .. there is still uniformity,” he wrote on his official blog while sharing the pictures.

On the work front, Big B is experimenting with different genres and stories, and exploring new realms. He will be seen in Nagraj Manjule’s “Jhund”, the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer “Chehre”, and Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama “Brahmastra”, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

The actor will also star with Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas in a multilingual mega production for the big screen.

(IANS)

