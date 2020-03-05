Jaya Bachchan as Vivekananda
Big B shares Jaya’s pic in avatar of Swami Vivekananda

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday shared a throwback picture of his wife Jaya Bachchan in which the latter could be seen dressed as Swami Vivekananda.

“Jaya .. in film ‘Dagtar Babu’ in Bengali playing Vivekananda .. film could not be completed,” Big B captioned the image.

Reacting to the picture, a user commented: “incredible.”

Another one wrote: “Beautiful.”

A day ago, Amitabh posted a black-and-white picture from the sets of Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming film “Gulabo Sitabo”, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

“In the world of this Gen Abr., conversation .. for Gulabo Sitabo .. GiBo SiBo ..Last time did something like that his was for ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ … K3G,” he wrote.

