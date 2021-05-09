Big B Set To Return To TV with ‘KBC’ Season 13

By IANS
Image Credit : IANS

Mumbai : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will return to the small screen with Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13.

The promos of the upcoming season were released last week and the actor can be seen as saying: “Kabhi Socha Hai, ki aapki aur aapke sapno ke beech ka fasla kitna haia… teen aksharo kaa. Koshish.” The announcements were posted from the official social media handles of the channel as well.

The participants will be selected digitally. Big B will ask one question every night on the channel and people can send their replies. Participants who answer correctly will be shortlisted. This will be followed by an online audition and an interview.

Big B has been associated with the show for 11 seasons, while actor Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3. The first episode of the show was telecast in 2000.

The show will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

You might also like
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma Thanks Healthcare, Frontline Workers For ‘Working…

Entertainment

Kareena Shares Taimur’s Picture With Baby Brother On Mother’s Day

State

Odia Singer Susmita Das shooting for her upcoming album in Gangtok

Entertainment

Raveena Tandon Sends Oxygen Cylinders To Delhi Amid Covid Crisis

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.