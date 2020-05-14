Big B, Ayushmann confirm ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ will release on OTT

Mumbai: After much speculation, film director Shoojit Sircar along with with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana have confirmed that their upcoming film, “Gulabo Sitabo”, will directly release on an OTT streaming platform instead of going to the big screen first.

The quirky dramedy has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi of “Piku” fame. It will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

“‘Gulabo Sitabo’ is a slice of life, dramedy that is a must watch for families at home,” said Big B.

Talking about his experience of working on the film, he added: “I was excited about my role since the time Shoojit showed me the character’s look. It took me almost three hours each day to get into character with its different look. I had a wonderful time working with my very talented co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. Even though we are constantly bantering in the film, it has been a pleasure working with him for the first time. This family entertainer has the power to cut across geographic boundaries and we are pleased to bring ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ to audiences across the globe.”

Ayushmann also noted that “Gulabo Sitabo” is a special film for him.

“It made me reunite with my mentor Shoojit da after ‘Vicky Donor’. Whatever I’m today is because of him and I’m happy that he made me a part of his vision again. ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ also sees me share screen space with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan for the first time and it’s a huge moment, it’s a dream come true for me. I have secretly wished to work with him for many, many years and Shoojit da made this happen, and I will be indebted to him forever. It has truly been an honour for me to work with a legend and I feel enriched as an actor after the experience,” he said.

Ayushmann added: “What I love about the film is its sheer simplicity — the fleeting moments of simple humour in the banter between a landlord and tenant makes this film really special. I hope audiences love the film and our chemistry when it premieres.”

“Gulabo Sitabo” was slated for a theatrical release earlier this year, before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a complete lockdown of the nartion.

“This is the dawn of a new era for Indian entertainment,” said director Sircar.

“I am happy that a global audience will be able to watch our gritty dramedy, and enjoy what the film has in store for them. ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ is a quirky, lighthearted movie that the audience can enjoy with their families. It has been a wonderful experience working with Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana on the film,” added the director.

“Gulabo Sitabo” is being described as the story “of two slimy scheming foxes in a game of one upmanship, each one attracting other members to their clan and each one with an agenda of his own”.

With the digital release, “Gulabo Sitabo” will premiere across 200 countries and territories.

“It is the first step in our endeavour to bring superior cinematic experiences to our customer’s doorstep,” said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India.

A Rising Sun Films production, “Gulabo Sitabo” is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar.