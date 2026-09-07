Bhuvan Bam to appear on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent

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Mumbai: Youtuber, actor and writer, Bhuvan Bam is going to make an appearance on the hit show India’s Got Latent hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

Bhuvan Bam recently shared a photo dump on his Instagram account and let the fans get a hint about his appearance on the show.

Bhuvan shared a photograph with regard to an upcoming episode and gave his fans a glimpse of him being on the show.

The comedian made it difficult for the fans to keep up and guess what comes next but in turn, raised intrigue amongst followers of both comedians.

India’s Got Latent is a talk show hosted by Samay Raina that brings on various internet creators as guests to showcase some comedy.

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It has become a hit ever since it has aired, bringing on a number of web personalities onto the screen.

Bhuvan’s collaboration with Samay Raina is certainly a one that viewers would look forward to watching. He confirmed his attendance, but more details on when it is airing remain to be seen.

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