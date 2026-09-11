Bhuvan Bam calls his journey “bagaawat bhari”, says failure keeps your feet on the ground

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Mumbai: Bhuvan Bam has described his rise from making videos out of his Delhi room to starring in Prime Video’s period drama ‘The Revolutionaries’ as a “bagaawat bhari” journey, saying failure played an important role in keeping him grounded while working with filmmaker Nikkhil Advani on a major streaming series.

In an interview with ANI, Bhuvan reflected on the long road from creating a selfie video in Delhi to working with filmmaker Nikkhil Advani on a major streaming series.

Addressing the idea that he became an “overnight star”, he said success was preceded by years of persistence and people telling him not to pursue his chosen path.

“Bagaawat bhri journey rahi hai… It has been a long journey. And a lot of people meet in this journey. And a lot of people say, don’t do it. It’s not for you. You’ll get lost. You’ll get lost in the crowd. Nobody will respect you there.” Bhuvan said.

He recalled deciding to continue regardless of the doubts around him, “I said, if not there, I’ll do it from here. So, I did it from Delhi.”

Bhuvan said he moved to Mumbai only a year ago, having previously built his career from Delhi. “So, places are not important. Where you’re doing it from is not important. What you’re doing is important,” he said.

Looking back at his journey, the actor said he would encourage his younger self to embrace mistakes rather than fear them.

“And if I have to say something to my younger self, then I’ll say, keep making mistakes. You make mistakes because you learn from them,” he said.

For Bhuvan, failure is also an important part of staying grounded. “Failing is very important. Because of failing, your feet are constantly on the ground. So, I think they should always be there,” he said.

Bhuvan also spoke about maintaining a connection with his audience and said his relationship with his work remains central to that bond.

“As long as I love my work, there will be a connection,” he said, adding, “My biggest fear is that one day, I wake up in the morning and I don’t feel like doing it. That’s my biggest fear.”

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The actor said he therefore tries to approach his work differently each day. “So, I wake up every morning to do something new, to break something, to approach my art in a new way,” he said.

Bhuvan also stressed that no position in the entertainment industry is permanent. “I feel that everyone is replaceable.”

“Today it is there; tomorrow it is not. I also know that good times and bad times never last. It’s a cycle,” he added, advising people to focus on the present rather than becoming consumed by success or setbacks.

“So, don’t think about it. Be in the moment. You will get the result. Don’t worry about it,” he said.

Bhuvan Bam also spoke about his experience of working with Nikkhil Advani on ‘The Revolutionaries’, saying he has long admired the filmmaker’s work.

“I’ve been a fan of so many of his shows and movies. His way of telling history is so captivating that even if you’re not a viewer of this country, even if you’re from abroad, you’ll still find it so intriguing,” he said.

Bhuvan recalled friends in Seattle recommending Advani’s ‘Rocket Boys’ to him. “I have so many friends who live in Seattle and they sent me Rocket Boys. They asked me what an amazing show it is, you should watch it. I told them that I’m working with the person who made it. So, yeah, it’s an honour.”

‘The Revolutionaries’ was released worldwide on Prime Video on September 11. The period drama follows four young revolutionaries- Rash Behari Bose, Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Pratibha Lahiri and Bagha Jatin- as they lead an armed resistance against the British Raj.

The series stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada in the lead roles, with Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles.

It is based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s book ‘Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom’ and is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the Emmay Entertainment banner.

(Source: ANI)