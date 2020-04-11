Mumbai: Bhuvan Bam, Prajakta Koli and Ashish Chanchlani are among a slew of Indian YouTube stars who feature in “The Lockdown Rap”, a peppy track inspiring people to keep their morale high in the battle against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The rap song is sung by SSD (Shubham) and is inspired by the “Asli hip hop” number in Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 film, Gully Boy”, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

“The melody of the song is already hit but the lyrics are completely new. I am glad to be a part of this video which is our little contribution towards spreading awareness in society. I am grateful for all the people who are putting their lives at risk for our country. I urge people to stay at home and practice social distancing,” Bhuvan Bam said.

Internet sensations Be YouNick, Mumbiker Nikhil, Harsh Beniwal, Tanmay Bhatt, Beer Biceps, Technical Guruji, Anmol Sachar, Kunal Chhabhria, and Akash Dodeja are among many others who feature in the video, shot individually by each artiste in their respective homes.

According to Ashish Chanchlani, it “is the best way to reach out to the masses and tell them how important it is to stay at home in a situation like this”.

“When you listen to the lyrics it is relatable to our situation of lockdown. The music video gives out a very important message without being preachy and in the correct lingo like the line ‘Saath Milkar Hatao Iss Haiwaan Ko’,” Ashish said.

“The Lockdown Rap” is written by YouTubers Kunal Chhabhria and Anmol Sachar.