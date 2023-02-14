Bhumi Pednekar caught kissing mystery man at Sid Kiara wedding reception, gaurds fail to hide

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a grand reception after their lavish wedding in Jaisalmer at Suryagrah Palace, where many Bollywood celebrities and A-listers made their startling appearances. Among all the stars, one celeb grabbed our attention and stunned us as well, and it’s Bhumi Pednekar. The actress not only grabbed eyeballs with her attire but also by kissing a mystery man while leaving the venue.

The Raksha Bandhan actress showed up in a gold-draped saree with a plunging blouse. The Bollywood diva looked gorgeous and donned the attire with utmost confidence.

While leaving the party, Bhumi was spotted kissing a mysterious man. She was inside the car, and the guy was standing outside, then he leaned in, and the duo could be seen sharing a quick kiss. A popular Bollywood paparazzo initially uploaded the clip, but they soon took it down from Instagram. Her bodyguard tried to hide them from the media but failed miserably. And now, the video is going viral and Reddit’s Bolly Blind N Gossip.

Have a look:

One user wrote, “Looks like that Kataria chap.” Another user showed up with a hilarious comment and wrote, “That wasn’t kissing. That was CPR cuz she held her breath for so long.”

Besides Bhumi, many other Bollywood celebrities, such as Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and many more, appeared at the reception and even posed for the paps.