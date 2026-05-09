Bhooth Bangla nears Rs. 150 crore mark at box office

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Mumbai: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla continued its impressive theatrical run by earning around Rs. 1.40 crore on its fourth Friday at the Indian box office.

With this, the horror-comedy’s total domestic collection has climbed to approximately Rs. 144.40 crore nett.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is now inching closer to the Rs. 150 crore milestone and is expected to cross the mark in the coming days. Trade analysts believe the movie could conclude its overall run between Rs. 155 crore and Rs. 160 crore nett in India, considering the steady audience response and relatively smooth run at cinemas this week.

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The film’s success also marks an important turnaround for Akshay Kumar, who has faced a difficult phase at the box office in recent years with several films failing to meet expectations after the pandemic.

While some of his releases last year managed decent business, Bhooth Bangla has emerged as a much-needed commercial success for the actor.