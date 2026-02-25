‘Bhooth Bangla’ First Song Teaser Released: Akshay Kumar Promises Hilarious Entertainment in ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’

Advertisement

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Bhooth Bangla’ has generated significant buzz, as it marks his reunion with filmmaker Priyadarshan after a gap of 14 years.

Amid rising anticipation among fans, the makers on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of the film’s first song, ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’, offering a glimpse into the quirky and comic tone of the horror-comedy entertainer.

The teaser sees Akshay Kumar in his absolute element, with the peppy, high-energy number featuring vibrant visuals, catchy beats and Akshay’s trademark comic timing.

The song has been composed by Pritam, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. It is sung by Dev Arijit, and also includes a rap segment written and performed by Mellow D. The full version of ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’ is scheduled to be released on Thursday.

The song teaser arrived on the heels of Akshay’s new poster from the film.

The motion poster presents Akshay in a dramatic ‘tantrik-like’ avatar, marking a distinct shift from his recent on-screen personas.

Seated shirtless on an eerie, intricately carved throne adorned with demonic faces, he sports black sunglasses and multiple strands of Rudraksha beads.

Holding a rosary, the actor appears mid-scream, his mouth wide open, creating an intense yet theatrical visual that hints at the film’s horror-comedy tone.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films present Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav.

Directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Releasing in theatres on April 10, 2026.

