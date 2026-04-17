Bhooth Bangla early reviews: Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy wins praise ahead of release

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Mumbai: The paid previews of Bhooth Bangla began on April 16, and initial reactions from audiences as well as trade analysts have started surfacing across social media platforms. The film is starred by Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, appears to be resonating well with viewers who enjoy a blend of horror and comedy.

According to the sources, trade analyst Ramesh Bala described the film as a layered supernatural narrative rooted in the eerie legend of Vadhusur and a village haunted by a long-standing dark presence. The story is said to gradually unfold, revealing an emotional backstory that adds depth to the overall narrative.

The film has also been appreciated for its unique emotional angle, particularly in how it portrays the relationship between the ghost and the living characters while balancing fear with humour. Akshay Kumar’s performance is being widely praised, with many highlighting his ability to seamlessly shift between comic timing and intense scenes.

Supporting actors Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav have also received positive feedback, especially for their comic chemistry, which adds to the film’s entertainment value in the first half.

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About the Film

Bhooth Bangla marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after a gap of nearly 16 years. Their last collaboration was the 2010 film Khatta Meetha.

The film is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor.

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