Bhooth Bangla day 27 Box Office collection

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Mumbai: Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla continues its impressive run at the box office even on the 27th day. With no major Hindi releases currently dominating theatres, the horror-comedy is steadily attracting audiences and adding solid numbers worldwide. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has now emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing Indian horror-comedy film globally.

On day 27, The horror-comedy entertainer scored an estimated 1.25 crore . As compared to day 26’s 1.7 crore. Now it is seen that there is a drop of 26.4% .

The movie has overall earned up to Rs. 180.01 crore net in the Indian box office. Which equals to 212.41 crore gross. As of now there will be no big releases in Hindi as a result of which the film will add some more crores.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Week 3 – 23.1 crore

Day 22 – 1.7 crore

Day 23 – 3 crore

Day 24 – 4 crore

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Day 25 – 1.35 crore

Day 26 – 1.7 crore

Day 27 – 1.25 crore

Top highest-grossing Indian horror-comedy films worldwide:

Stree 2 – Rs 884.45 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – Rs 421.22 crore

Golmaal Again – Rs 310.67 crore

Bhooth Bangla – Rs 265.88 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – Rs 260.49 crore

Made on a reported budget of Rs 120 crore, Bhooth Bangla marked the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after 15 years. The duo last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi in important roles.