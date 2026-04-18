Bhooth Bangla Day 1 collection hits double digits, earns ₹23 crore worldwide

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Mumbai: The much-awaited horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, has opened to a decent start at the box office with a double-digit collection on its first day. Made on a budget of ₹120 crore, the film managed to collect around ₹23.90 crore worldwide on Day 1.

According to the sources, the film earned approximately ₹12.25 crore in India net from over 12,000 shows. Including taxes, the India gross stands at ₹18.90 crore, while the overseas market contributed around ₹5 crore. With paid previews adding ₹3.50 crore, the total India collection has reached nearly ₹15.75 crore.

Despite facing competition and mixed reviews from critics and audiences, Bhooth Bangla has managed to outperform several recent releases and secure a solid opening. The film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan, known for delivering iconic hits like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

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The movie also features a strong supporting cast including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Wamiqa Gabbi, adding to its mass appeal.

While the opening numbers are respectable, the real test for the film will be sustaining momentum over the weekend amid mixed word of mouth.