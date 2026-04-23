Bhooth Bangla crosses ₹83 Cr in India, set to enter top 3  India

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Mumbai: Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav, is maintaining a steady pace at the box office. On Day 5, the film earned ₹9.30 crore, witnessing a noticeable jump due to discounted ticket pricing, pushing its total India net collection to ₹83.05 crore.

Mounted on a budget of ₹120 crore, the film has already recovered around 69% of its investment within five days of release. Positive word of mouth and minimal competition at the box office have helped the film sustain strong footfall in theatres.

The film is now on track to surpass Shahid Kapoor starrer O’Romeo, which collected ₹83.35 crore in its lifetime, and is expected to enter the list of top 3 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026.

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Currently, Bhooth Bangla stands just behind major releases like Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2. Trade analysts believe that if the current trend continues, the film could emerge as a box office success by its second weekend.

The film’s India gross collection has reached approximately ₹97.99 crore, further strengthening its position in the 2026 box office race.