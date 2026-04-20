Bhooth Bangla crosses ₹60 crore Worldwide, day 2 collection

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Mumbai: Bhooth Bangla continues its steady run at the box office, crossing the ₹60 crore mark worldwide within just two days of release. The horror-comedy, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, has shown consistent growth after a strong opening.

On Day 2, the film collected ₹25.65 crore, taking its total India gross to ₹47.25 crore. The movie witnessed around 29% occupancy across 11,500+ shows nationwide, indicating stable audience interest.

Despite the solid performance, Bhooth Bangla is currently trailing behind recent horror-comedy hits like Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Thamma in terms of early box office numbers.

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The film also faces competition from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, which continues its strong theatrical run even after a month.

Bhooth Bangla marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, known for delivering hit films like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi and Mithila Palkar.