Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 8: Crosses Rs 100 crore, Akshay Kumar sets new record

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Mumbai: Bhooth Bangla continues its strong run at the Indian box office, officially entering the Rs 100 crore club on Day 8. The horror-comedy, directed by Priyadarshan, collected Rs 6.4 crore on its eighth day, showing a steady jump from Rs 5.83 crore on the previous day.

With this, the film’s total net collection in India now stands at Rs 102.08 crore. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 120 crore, the film has already recovered around 85% of its cost and is on track to become a commercial success in the coming days.

Despite competition from new releases like Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 and Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla has managed to maintain a solid hold at the box office, attracting audiences with its mix of comedy and horror elements.

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The film’s success has also helped Akshay Kumar achieve a major milestone. He has now become the only Bollywood actor to have 20 films in the Rs 100 crore club, surpassing stars like Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan.

Some of his notable films in this elite list include Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Sooryavanshi, Good Newwz, and Kesari, among others.

Overall, Bhooth Bangla is performing consistently well and is expected to continue its strong momentum in the coming days, further strengthening its box office position.

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