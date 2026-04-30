Bhooth Bangla Box Office day 13 Collection, , crosses Rs 122 crore mark

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Mumbai: The horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, continues its steady run at the box office even after nearly two weeks of release. Despite weekday dips and competition from films like Dhurandhar 2 and Hollywood release Michael, the film has managed to hold its ground.

According to the reports, the film collected around Rs 3.25 crore net in India on Day 13, taking its total India net collection to approximately Rs 124.50 crore. The total India gross stands at about Rs 147.88 crore. Overseas, the film earned around Rs 0.75 crore on the same day, pushing its international total to Rs 51.50 crore. With this, the worldwide collection of the film has reached nearly Rs 199.38 crore.

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Earlier, the film had earned Rs 4.35 crore on Day 12, maintaining a consistent pace at the box office. It recorded a strong first week collection of Rs 84.40 crore after opening at Rs 12.25 crore. The second weekend saw a rise in numbers, followed by a predictable drop on weekdays before stabilising again.

The film has also marked an important milestone for actress Wamiqa Gabbi, as it became her first film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film’s performance indicates strong audience interest and sustained momentum at the box office.