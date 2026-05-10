Bhooth Bangla box office collection records good jump on day 24

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Mumbai: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla continued its impressive theatrical run as it records a good jump by earning around Rs. 2.75 crore on its fourth Saturday at the Indian box office.

If we compare this Saturday with the last Saturday it has registered a 50 per cent drop and when we compare today’s to Friday’s collection it has spiked over 35 per cent.

Yesterday it recorded a collection of Rs. 1.40 crore. It is set to hit 150 crore mark soon. The film aims to make Rs. 7.25 to 7.5 crore in its 4th weekend and is likely to close around Rs. 11 crore.

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The film will face difficulties and competition from the upcoming movie Pati Patni aur woh do next week, which could lead to some drop in collections.

The film’s success also marks an important turnaround for Akshay Kumar, who has faced a difficult phase at the box office in recent years with several films failing to meet expectations after the pandemic.

Directed as a horror-comedy entertainer, the film opened strongly at the box office with Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1 after collecting Rs 3.75 crore through paid previews. The movie further gained momentum during its opening weekend and crossed the Rs 100 crore worldwide gross mark within four days of release.