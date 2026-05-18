Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 31: Akshay Kumar’s film sees sunday jump, misses Rs 170 cr mark

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Mumbai: Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla recorded a noticeable rise in collections on its fifth Sunday despite facing competition from Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. However, the film still could not cross the Rs 170 crore India net milestone.

According to reports, Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 1.90 crore net in India on Day 31, marking a growth of around 35.7 percent compared to Saturday’s Rs 1.40 crore collection. The film continued its steady theatrical run with screenings across 2,442 shows nationwide.

With this, the movie’s total India net collection has reached Rs 168.35 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 199.63 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 0.07 crore on Sunday, taking its total international gross earnings to Rs 53.50 crore. The worldwide gross collection of the film has now climbed to Rs 253.13 crore.

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The occupancy trend remained stronger during the second half of the day. Overall occupancy on Day 31 was recorded at 27.76 percent. Morning shows witnessed limited footfall at 9.69 percent occupancy, while afternoon shows improved to 32 percent. Evening shows performed best with 38 percent occupancy before dropping to 21 percent during night screenings.

Even after completing a month in theatres, Bhooth Bangla continues to hold steady at the box office due to repeat audiences and strong interest from viewers in both metro cities and smaller centres. Still, despite Sunday growth, the film remained just short of the Rs 170 crore India net mark.