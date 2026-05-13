Bhooth Bangla becomes 4th highest-grossing Indian horror-comedy globally

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Mumbai: Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla continues its impressive run at the box office even in its fourth week. With no major Hindi releases currently dominating theatres, the horror-comedy is steadily attracting audiences and adding solid numbers worldwide. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has now emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing Indian horror-comedy film globally.

On day 25, Bhooth Bangla earned an estimated Rs 1.35 crore net in India, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 177.06 crore net. The film’s gross collection in India stands at Rs 208.93 crore, while it has collected Rs 56.95 crore from overseas markets. Its total worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 265.88 crore.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Bhooth Bangla after 25 days:

India net collection – Rs 177.06 crore

India gross collection – Rs 208.93 crore

Overseas gross collection – Rs 56.95 crore

Worldwide gross collection – Rs 265.88 crore

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With this achievement, the film has crossed the lifetime global collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which earned Rs 260.49 crore worldwide. However, Golmaal Again, which holds the third position with Rs 310.67 crore, remains out of reach for the Akshay Kumar film.

Top highest-grossing Indian horror-comedy films worldwide:

Stree 2 – Rs 884.45 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – Rs 421.22 crore Golmaal Again – Rs 310.67 crore Bhooth Bangla – Rs 265.88 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – Rs 260.49 crore

Made on a reported budget of Rs 120 crore, Bhooth Bangla marked the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after 15 years. The duo last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi in important roles.