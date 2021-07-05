Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan’s look as Vibhooti revealed

By IANS
Bhoot police saif ali khan
Picture Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan’s look in the upcoming film “Bhoot Police” was revealed on Monday. Saif plays a character called Vibhooti in the horror comedy.

In the photograph, Saif Ali Khan looks like an exorcist carrying a trident with four prongs in his right hand. He is wearing a black shirt, black leather jacket and a pendant. The actor flaunts beard, moustache, backbrushed hair and kohl in his eyes and wears a “don’t mess with me” expression on his face.

Related News

‘Bhoot Police’ To Release In Theaters On…

Tandav Controversy: I&B Ministry Sends Notice To Amazon…

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Saif’s wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote: “Don’t fear the paranormal and feel ‘Saif’ with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip.”

The Pavan Kirpalani directorial also features actors Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor in the lead.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, “Bhoot Police” is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

You might also like
Entertainment

Renuka Panwar opens up on her song crossing 1 bn views in less than 1 year

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan shares poem on Twitter, urges fans to take precaution against Covid

Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal buys new Range Rover, shares photo

Entertainment

Hot on OTT: Shows and Series coming up this week (July 4 – July10)

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.