Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey ends life in Varanasi hotel

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey committed suicide in a hotel room in Varanasi on Sunday. She was found hanging in her hotel room in Sarnath area.

Entertainment
By IANS 0
Akanksha dubey death
Image Credit: IANS

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey committed suicide in a hotel room in Varanasi on Sunday.

She was found hanging in her hotel room in Sarnath area. She was in Varanasi for shooting of a film.

The police have informed her family of the incident.

Take a look

Alia Bhatt sends gifts for NTR Jr’s kids from her clothing brand

Ram Charan cuts birthday cake on RC15 set with Kiara Advani

Akanksha was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. She was fond of dancing and acting from a young age, and so she began her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by sharing her short dancing and acting videos.

Even on Saturday night, she shared a video on her Instagram account.

Almost a month ago, the actress was in the news as she had taken to social media to make her relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day. She had shared photos with co-star Samar Singh. She had written, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day.’

Further details are awaited and police officials refused to comment on the incident.

IANS 18497 news
You might also like
Entertainment

Smriti Irani was called to work a day after suffering miscarriage

Entertainment

Himansu Sekhar Khatua directed ‘Shunya Swaroopa’ lauded at Bengal International Film…

Entertainment

Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya pens lengthy note on first anniversary of…

Entertainment

Kiara says Sidharth has her ‘whole heart’ as he dedicates award to her

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.