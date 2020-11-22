Bharti Singh judicial custody
Photo Credit: Newskarnataka

Bharti Singh, Husband Harsh Limbachiya Get 13 Days Judicial Custody In Drug Case

By IANS

Mumbai: A Mumbai Special Court on Sunday sent comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya to 13 days judicial custody. The couple was arrested in a drugs seizure and consumption case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Shortly after the order was pronounced sending them to judicial custody till December 4, the duo applied for bail which will be taken up for hearing on Monday.

While Bharti was arrested late on Saturday, Harsh was nabbed early this morning by the NCB after a raid at their home and office in Andheri West which led to the seizure of 86.50 gms of Marijuana.

The action that shocked entertainment circles came after they were named by two drug peddlers arrested from Khar-Danda early on Saturday, according to the NCB. After the seizure, the couple has also confessed to consuming drugs following which they were interrogated and arrested.

You might also like
Entertainment

‘Bigg Boss’ Contestant Sana Khan Gets Married To Mufti Anas After…

Entertainment

TV Actress Leena Acharya Passes Away Due To Kidney Failure

Nation

NCB Nabs Comedy Queen Bharti Singh’s husband Harsh In Drugs Case

Entertainment

When Bollywood Actress Urvashi Rautela revealed her phone number

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.