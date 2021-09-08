Bharti Singh amazes with her weight loss transformation, reveals her secret

Famous comedian Bharti Singh stunned everyone with her amazing weight loss, when she shared a picture of her on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

According to her post the photo was taken on the sets of Dance Deewane 3’s ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ special, which will air this weekend. She has gone from weighing 91 kgs to 76 kgs, and her efforts are pretty visible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

According to the reports, the comedian revealed that she was able to lose 15 kilos in 10 months by avoiding meals after 7 pm till 12 pm of the next day. She told to NDTV Food, “Initially, in the first 10-15 days, I faced a lot of problems. I would wake up in the middle of the night and eat Maggi or leftover vegetables from dinner. But slowly these things normalised.”

“I did not adopt any diet, I just fasted for 15-16 hours and eat homemade food like Paranthas, chai, eggs, sabzi, Kadhi-Chawal, etc. I am from a Punjabi family and Paranthe hamari shaan hain. I never eat any fancy foods, and never eat post-7pm no matter what. In fact, my body has stopped accepting food at the wrong hours,” she added.

Bharti then expresses how she feels more healthy and fit nowadays, and also doesn’t get breathless easily. She further mentioned that her weight loss journey has helped her control her diabetes and asthma conditions.

The Comedy Circus star married Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017, after a relationship of seven years. In 2018, she admitted that the couple was planning a baby in 2019. However, things did not go as planned due to some reason.

