“Bhaiya, mera exam hai kal, batao main kya karu?”: Sunny Hinduja says fans often approach him for UPSC-related queries due to ‘Aspirants’ success

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New Delhi : Sunny Hinduja has been in the entertainment industry for over 15 years now, experimenting with different roles. While some of his projects may have faded from memory over time, it was his portrayal of a middle-class UPSC aspirant, Sandeep Bhaiya, in the hit TVF show ‘Aspirants’ that will always be remembered.

The show turned out to be his breakthrough project. The kind of success and fame he received through his role as Sandeep Bhaiya is something every actor dreams of, and Sunny feels extremely grateful for the abundant love that the audience has showered on him, especially after Aspirants.

Interestingly, Sunny’s portrayal of Sandeep Bhaiya is so believable that fans often forget he’s acting and approach him as the character in real life.

In a recent interview with ANI, Sunny revealed that fans sometimes approach him with UPSC-related queries.

” I keep getting messages from fans…Agle din kabhi kabhi unka exam hota hai toh woh bolte hai , ‘bhaiya kal mera exam hai batao main kya karu?’ That’s their innocence and love that people have despite knowing I am an actor. They still message. Main bhi unhe kabhi kabhi mazak mein bol deta hu, ‘bhai main kya bataun, mera bhi toh nahin nikla,'” Sunny quipped.

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“Things like these happen…Sometimes they open up about their mental health. If I see their messages, I definitely respond to them. I just tell them to have faith in God and themselves, focus on their goals. Their love has only brought us here,” he shared.

Meanwhile, Sunny is busy promoting his newly released web show ‘Vimal Khanna’. The series is adapted from the iconic ‘The Vimal Series’ by famous Hindi novelist Surender Mohan Pathak. It is streaming on Amazon MX Player.

On headlining the show, Sunny earlier said, “Vimal is not a conventional hero; he’s an ordinary man pushed into extraordinary circumstances, where survival becomes instinct. What drew me to the character is his internal conflict, the constant struggle between holding on to his identity and adapting to a system that’s working against him.”

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(ANI)