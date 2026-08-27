“Bhai…next birth, you will have to play my bigger, loving sister”: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta cherishes Raksha Bandhan memories

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Mumbai: Ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2026, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered their fond memories of the festival.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Shweta wrote, “How I still remember this day… how elated I felt to share all my toys with you. My only doll, the little kitchen set I had received as a gift… somehow it would make me even happier to see you play with them and enjoy them.”

Shweta recalled how they were very fond of sweets and would strictly distribute them equally.

“But oh my my… when it came to sweets, which both of us loved equally, it was a different story. I wanted to make sure we shared exactly equally. Nobody gets more, nobody gets less… it had to be damn equal! Look at my face in this picture while I am feeding Bhai the Kalakand on Rakshabandhan. I remember being so particular about giving him exactly half… just look at that expression! How intently I am watching to make sure he doesn’t take a bigger bite,” she added.

Shweta mentioned that she cherishes the memories, further extending Raksha Bandhan wishes to her brother.

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“These are the memories I will always keep so close… so very cherished. Btw Bhai… next birth, if I take one, you will have to play my bigger, loving sister… and I get to be the naughty, sweet brat that you were. And if I could freeze one of the closest moments of my life, this would be the centerpiece… we are all here. Together. Just as we were… captured in perfection for eternity. #HappyRakshabandhan Bhai! May you always stay protected in God’s lap,” she concluded.

Shweta Singh also shared childhood pictures from the time when she celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her late brother.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in his Bandra residence. He was 34. Sushant began his career in the entertainment industry with TV shows like ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’ and went on to receive accolades for his performance in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Pavitra Rishta’.

The actor transitioned to the big screen and was seen in movies like ‘Kai Po Che’, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!’, ‘Chhichhore’, and ‘Dil Bechara’, among others.

(Source: ANI)