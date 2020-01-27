Best dressed celebs at 2020 Grammy Awards

New Delhi: Grammy is not just about recognising the best of music but it also gives one ‘fashion moment’ as celebrities stage their statement look at the red carpet.

The 62nd Grammy held on January 27 morning at the Staples Center in Los Angeles was no different. IANSlife lists down the five celebrities who impressed us with the right amount of glamour and boldness.

1) Ariana Grande

The star in the dusted grey, straples, ruffled Giambattista Valli ballgown was a vision to behold. She paired it matching opera gloves and high ponytail.

2) Lizzo

The singer wore a white, strapless, trailing Versace gown. She paired a thigh high outfit with a faux fur stole, and old Hollywood hairdo and completed the look with stings of beaded chain and silver heels.

3) Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy looked chic and elegant in the sunset orange Yanina Couture gown with ruffles, plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She donned a glossy makeup with open beachy waves, and completed the look with diamond earrings and gold, strappy heels.

4) Camila Cabello

The singer wore a black, strapless dress that featured a sheer bodice and a layered tulle skirt with front slit. The “Senorita” singer sported a new hairstyle with sleek bangs. She accessorised her look with sparkling diamond necklace.

5) Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Our very own desi star wore an ivory white Ralph and Russo gown. The trailing ensemble had deep plunging neckline that exposed her pierced navel, batwing sleeves with fringes. She styled her look with side parted poker straight hair, filled in brows, a full face of makeup, plum lips and drop earrings.