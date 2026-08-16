Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen passes away at 71 in Kolkata

Advertisement

Kolkata: Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen passed away at the age of 71 years in Kolkata todaytoday. He suffered a back injury and had to take admission at a hospital for treatment.

As per reports, injury was not the only thing Sen was suffering from he had other complications also and was taking ventilator support. Due to these conditions he developed lungs and heart issues. He was recommended to be taken to another hospital from a private hospital where even more complications came in.

Raja Sen’s fillmaking career started with his film Damu in 1996. The film was about a young boy and his friendship with an elephant, it earned National Film Award for Best Children’s Film.

Advertisement

Sen has worked across feature films, television and documentaries such as Atmiyo Swajan, Desh, Debipaksha, Krishnakant er Will, Laboratory and Maya Mridanga.

Raja Sen leaves behind his wife, Papiya Sen and two daughters Subhasree Sen and Sreyoshi Sen.