Kolkata: Multiple National Award-winning Bengali filmmaker and renowned poet Buddhadeb Dasgupta passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday around 6 a.m. at his South Kolkata residence. He was 77.

Dasgupta was battling kidney and age-related ailments for quite some time and undergoing treatment for the same.

Mourning his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: Anguished by the demise of Shri Buddhadeb Dasgupta. His diverse works struck a chord with all sections of society. He was also an eminent thinker and poet. My thoughts are with his family and several admirers in this time of grief. Om Shanti.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers.”

“Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Buddhadeb Dasgupta. He was an eminent filmmaker & his death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. My condolences to his family, colleagues and countless admirers,” posted state Transport Minister Firhad Hakim.

Dasgupta was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Direction for his films “Uttara” and “Swapner Din”, while his films “Bagh Bahadur”, “Charachar”, “Lal Darja”, “Mondo Meyer Upakhyan” and “Kaalpurush” were honoured with the National Award for Best Film.

Apart from this, two of his films, “Dooratwa” and “Tahader Katha”, received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali.

Dasgupta also made significant contribution to the world of Bengali poetry. His notable works include “Gobhir Araley”, “Himjog”, “Chhaata Kahini”, “Roboter Gaan”, and “Coffin Kimba Suitcase” among others.

His demise has left the film industry, his friends, followers and cinema lovers in shock, who have expressed condolence on social media.