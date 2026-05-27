Bengali Filmmaker Anik Dutta passed away after falling from terrace in South Kolkata

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Kolkata: Bengali Filmmaker Anik Dutta dies after falling from terrace of his wife’s residence in South Kolkata today. He was taken to a hospital after the incident in a critical condition, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Filmmaker Dutta was the grandson of the founder of United Bank of India, Narendra Chandra Dutta and reportedly died at 66 years of age.

Bengali Filmmaker Anik Dutta made his directorial debut in 2012 with ‘Bhooter Bhabishya’, a political satire, it helped him establish in the industry. The film showed economic and political landscape of Bengal over the years with sharp punchlines and witty dialogues.

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Dutta is also well known for the making of ‘Aschorjo Prodip’ in 2013, ‘Borunbabur Bondhu’ in 2020 and another in 2022 named as ‘Aparajito films’.

The last film that Dutta directed was Joto ‘Kando Kolkatatei’ last year. The film featured ‘Abir Chatterjee’, ‘Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed’ and ‘Dulal Lahiri’.