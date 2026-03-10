Bengali Actor Tamal Roy Choudhury passes away at 80

Advertisement

Kolkata: Veteran Bengali film and television actor Tamal Roy Choudhury passed away yesterday at his residence in South Kolkata at the age of 80.

The reason behind his death is said to be due to cardiac attack while he was asleep. The family said that he went to sleep at his usual timing but didn’t wake up.

It is being reportedly said that Tamal was suffering from illness from a while and in the last few years his work commitment had slowed down due to his health problems.

As per reports, he actor’s mortal remains were brought to Kolkata’s Technicians Studio at 4 pm for tribute today and his last rites were performed at Keoratala Maha Shamshan, Kolkata.

He is widely known actor in Bengali cinema and television for decades and was featured in the popular Amazon Obhijaan, adventure film which was released in the year 2017, and also in Mountain of the Moon. He has also been featured in the internationally film ‘The Namesake’.