Bengali actor Mimi Chakraborty shocks fans with swollen face on social media

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Kolkata: Bengali actor and politician Mimi Chakraborty took to her Instagram account and shared series of photos covering her face, the picture has worried her fans as her face is swollen.

The reason behind her swollen face is because she is suffering from acute tooth pain. This explanation didn’t come with the post but after the fans commented on the post asking if she was unwell or had suffered an injury.

The actor’s post left fans concerned initially, but her clarification helped explain the reason behind the swelling.

She wrote, “One tooth down. One swollen cheek.Couple of stitches .Bruised lip.Cramped feet. Messy hair. Bare face. Coffee. Dogs. Repeat.”

She continued, “No glam team hiding behind the camera. No “I woke up like this” pretending. Just a very ordinary week in a very ordinary human life. Maybe we’ve made being polished look so normal online that being real suddenly feels brave. It is kinda chic to be REAL.”

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Mimi Chakraborty was serving as a MP of TMC, but resigned from the position in 2024. During resignation while speaking to ANI agency she said that “Politics is not for me. You have to promote someone here (in politics) if you are helping someone. Besides being a politician, I also work as an actor. I have equal responsibilities. If you join politics, you are criticised whether you work or not. I spoke with Mamata Banerjee regarding the issues I had. I wanted to tell her about my resignation from a party that gave me an opportunity to go ahead. I had also told her in 2022 about my resignation from the post of an MP. She had rejected it at that time. I will complete further process after whatever she said.”

Look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mimi chakraborty (@mimichakraborty)

Also Read: Trinamool MP Mimi Chakraborty announces resignation