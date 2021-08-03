‘Bell Bottom’ trailer launch to take place in Delhi; Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor spotted at the airport

By KalingaTV Bureau
Photo: Sanjay Tiwari/IANS

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor were spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Tuesday, as they left for Delhi for the trailer launch of their upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom.’ This will be the first big film promotion to take place in New Delhi since the covid-19 pandemic hit the nation.

Besides them, producers Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani were also spotted leaving for the capital city.

Akshay was also seen being accompanied by wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

(With IANS inputs)

